Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/31

— In his “Daily Need To Know,” CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler gives out his pre-free agency to-do list.

— Tandler also continues the countdown of the best plays of the year by looking back at Jamison Crowder ‘s punt return touchdown.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay believes that the Redskins may be interested in pursuing Eagles defensive lineman Bennie Logan in free agency.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that Kirk Cousins ‘ effort on the interception return in the Pro Bowl helps expain his rise.

— Keim also breaks down all the key offseason dates, including the deadlines for the franchise tag.

— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion looks at Cousins resuming his offseason routine following the completion of his first Pro Bowl.

— The Post’s Mark Bullock breaks down the tape of several free agents the Redskins could pursue.

