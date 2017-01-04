Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s JP Finlay writes that Redskins players have “no doubt” that current offensive coordinator Sean McVay — who is reportedly interviewing with teams for their head coach positions — will make a great head coach.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler provides one-liners for the player on the Redskins’ defensive unit.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that Su’a Cravens will work with Landon Collins among others as he prepares for his move to safety.

— Keim also writes that safety DeAngelo Hall would like to return for the 2017 season.

—The Washington Post’s Mike Jones looks at five questions facing the Redskins this offseason.

— Jones also spoke with Josh Doctson , who is confident he’ll rebound in 2017.

— The Washington Times‘ Thom Loverro believes Jay Gruden is the right head coach for the Redskins as they look to build on back-to-back winning seasons.



