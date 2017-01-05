Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/5

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s JP Finlay writes that while the Redskins’ unresolved issues with Kirk Cousins linger, there could be consequences with attaining wide receivers in free agency.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler looks into the ample amount of cap space the Redskins have this offseason.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that running back Chris Thompson finally answered questions about his durability this season.

— Keim also writes that if offensive coordinator Sean McVay leaves the Redskins, the price tag for Cousins could increase.

—The Washington Post’s Mike Jones looks at the first season for second-round pick Su’a Cravens .

—The Post’s Master Tesfatsion believes that right tackle Morgan Moses could be in line for a contract extension following a productive season.

— The Washington Times‘ Tommy Chalk writes that tight end Vernon Davis rejuvenated his career in his hometown.



