Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/10

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler gives out five offseason predictions for the Redskins.

— Tandler also reports on DeSean Jackson , who made an appearance on “Redskins Nation” and would like to stay with the Redskins on a new contract.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay talks with Dan Steinberg on the Redskins Talk podcast to discuss the latest on Kirk Cousins contract talks.

— ESPN’s John Keim argues it’s not right to compare Cousins’ future contract with that of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

— Keim also predicts the Redskins will sign a bigger-name defensive lineman on the first day of free agency.

— The Washington Post’s Mike Jones writes that if the Redskins don’t improve this year, things could unravel for the team.

—The Post‘s Dan Steinberg reports on Jackson’s interview as well.

— DeSean Jackson Has A First Choice In Free Agency: The Redskins

— Redskins Hire James Rowe As Assistant Defensive Backs Coach

— Kirk Cousins Likes Protests. Just Don’t Ask Him To Do Karaoke

— Torrian Gray Will Stress Communication And Details With Secondary

“First things first, I do want to be here & hopefully we can make it work.” Jackson wants to stay with #Redskins: https://t.co/DaSOrxgeIz pic.twitter.com/UcbN0TduQI — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 9, 2017

#Redskins have hired James Rowe as assistant defensive backs coach. pic.twitter.com/cJMTgbR2Dh — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 9, 2017

