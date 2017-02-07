Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler breaks down the Redskins’ defensive line and where the team will allocate its salary cap space.

— Tandler also writes about how the Redskins have some serious catching up to do in the NFC to stay competitive.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay gives his thoughts on six different safeties that could help the Redskins.

— ESPN’s John Keim compares the Falcons’ and Redskins’ rosters to see how Atlanta made the jump from 8-8 the year before to the Super Bowl.

— Keim also writes that the Redskins have made some important upgrades to their defensive coaching staff this year.

— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion looks at the connection between Joe Theismann and Migos. Is a Super Bowl next?

— The Washington Post‘s Liz Clarke writes about Jacoby just missing the Pro Football Hall of Fame once again.

Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:

— PHOTOS: Top Images From 2016, S. Cravens

— NFC East Intel: 2.6.17

— Highlights From Kirk Cousins ‘ Super Bowl Week On Radio Row

— Doug Williams, Ken Houston Honored For HBCU Background

What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: