Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/7

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler breaks down the Redskins’ defensive line and where the team will allocate its salary cap space.
— Tandler also writes about how the Redskins have some serious catching up to do in the NFC to stay competitive.
— CSN’s J.P. Finlay gives his thoughts on six different safeties that could help the Redskins.
— ESPN’s John Keim compares the Falcons’ and Redskins’ rosters to see how Atlanta made the jump from 8-8 the year before to the Super Bowl.
— Keim also writes that the Redskins have made some important upgrades to their defensive coaching staff this year.
— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion looks at the connection between Joe Theismann and Migos. Is a Super Bowl next?
— The Washington Post‘s Liz Clarke writes about Jacoby just missing the Pro Football Hall of Fame once again.
