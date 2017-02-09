Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/9

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler wonders whether the Redskins would draft a quarterback in the third round of this year’s draft.

— Tandler also tries to determine what some realistic expectations from wide receiver Josh Doctson are going to be.

–Tandler also writes about the Redskins officially hiring Torrian Gray as the new defensive backs coach.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes why he thinks it would be a mistake for the Redskins to draft Michigan prospect Jabrill Peppers in the first round.

— Keim also predicts the Redskins will sign a bigger-name defensive lineman on the first day of free agency.

— The Washington Post’s Mike Jones opens up the mailbag and answers reader questions, namely about the team’s lack of discussions with its own big name free agents.

—The Post‘s Mark Bullock takes a look at which linebackers the Redskins might target in free agency.

