Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/13

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler looks at five low-risk players the Redskins may consider in this year’s NFL Draft.

— Tandler also writes about how the San Francisco 49ers draft strategy might affect the Redskins and Kirk Cousins .

— Tandler also looks at the safety depth chart with two new faces there.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that Todd McShay’s three-round draft provides Redskins talent and question marks.

— ESPN’s newswire reported last night that former Redskins defeneive lineman Terrance Knighton will retire after seven seasons.

— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion reports that cornerback Bashaud Breeland will get a new agent.

— The Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg writes about Cousins’ comments on ESPN regarding his contract status.

— Washington Redskins 2017 Mock Madness

— After Quiet Start, Marshone Lattimore Prepares To Shine In NFL

— After Vouching For Torrian Gray, Kendall Fuller Excited To Work With Old Coach

— K. Cousins: ‘I Am Looking Forward To Getting Back To Work’

“I want to make sure we are a well-oiled machine come Week 1.”#Redskins QB Kirk Cousins ready to get back to work: https://t.co/AHkOFGi64C pic.twitter.com/Ce9upC653p — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 12, 2017

Join Doug Williams & a host of #Redskins legends for a celebrity weekend in @TravelBahamas from 6/8-6/11! Sign up: https://t.co/2B4CFTVsOj pic.twitter.com/A1PfjYvSjG — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 12, 2017

