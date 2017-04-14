Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/14

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, April 14, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler asks if the Redskins would spend their first-round pick on one of this year’s cornerbacks.

— Tandler also writes on Michigan State defensive end Malik McDowell visiting Redskins Park on Thursday.

— Tandler also writes that the team’s preseason opener has an official date with the Ravens.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that Todd McShay’s three-round draft provides Redskins talent and question marks.

— Keim also writes that the team is hoping that the addition of defensive line coach Jim Tomsula will improve the unit and find a nose guard.

— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion and Mike Jones debate whether safety is still a position of need for the Redskins in the upcoming draft.

— The Washington Post’s Mark Bullock put together a seven-round mock draft in which he has the Redskins taking defense in the first round.

