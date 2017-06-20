Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/20

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes that Trent Williams didn’t attend OTAs to get into ultimate shape.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay writes about the optimism that the team will reach a long-term deal with Kirk Cousins .

— Finlay also writes that the Redskins will need a lot of production from Terrelle Pryor Sr.

— ESPN’s John Keim reports that DeAngelo Hall will eye a front office role after he retires.

— Keim also writes about Redskins rookie cornerback Joshua Holsey being inspired by his father, who lost part of his leg.

— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes that the Redskins front office addressed some needs, starting with their own.

— The Washington Post’s Mike Jones writes that Su’a Cravens has been eager to move on from linebacker and is transitioning well to safety.



— The Post’s Dan Steinberg writes that Doug Williams has high praise for third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld .

