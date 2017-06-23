Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/23

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 23, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler responds to reader questions about surprise cuts and the team’s improvements on defense.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay thinks that the best chance the Redskins have to sign Kirk Cousins will be on a short-term contract.

— Finlay also asks whether running back Rob Kelley will be the team’s leading rusher this season.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that Derek Carr’s new contract highlights a new reality for Kirk Cousins.

— Keim also writes about the Redskins’ 1991 team and why it was so dominant.

— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes that safety D.J. Swearinger found his match with the Redskins.

— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion writes about the Redskins’ new director of college scouting and his football background.



— The Post’s Mark Maske determines what Derek Carr’s new contract means for Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins.

Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:

— Football Outsiders Ranks 1991 Redskins As The Best Team Of Last 30 Years

— The Best Of #AllHail Submissions, Week 2

— Redskins 2017 Season Preview: Oakland Raiders, Week 3

— Behind The Scenes: V. Davis’ Photo Shoot

What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:

What drives @TrentW71? A desire to leave a legacy as the best LT to ever play the game. #HTTR : https://t.co/yC4yU4X0Lk pic.twitter.com/p9tyl1Byou — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 22, 2017

A Look Around The League: