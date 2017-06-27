Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler looks at three players trending up and three players trending down on the team’s roster.
— CSN’s J.P. Finlay writes that Su’a Cravens will have a big opportunity to show off his playmaking skills at safety.
— Finlay also writes that a consensus is building about Kirk Cousinsnot being able to get a long-term contract finished.
— ESPN takes a look at the top franchise quarterbacks in Redskins history.
— ESPN’s Dan Graziano looks at the options for Kirk Cousins to become an extremely wealthy quarterback.
— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti looks at how martial arts could save the Redskins and other NF teams from concussions.
— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion wrote about Vernon Davis, who teamed up with The Boys and Girls Club on Saturday to mentor some children.
— The Post’s Dan Steinberg wrote about an NFL Shop gaffe that put the Redskins’ logo in Washington State.
