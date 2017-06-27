Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler looks at three players trending up and three players trending down on the team’s roster.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay writes that Su’a Cravens will have a big opportunity to show off his playmaking skills at safety.

— Finlay also writes that a consensus is building about Kirk Cousins not being able to get a long-term contract finished.

— ESPN takes a look at the top franchise quarterbacks in Redskins history.

— ESPN’s Dan Graziano looks at the options for Kirk Cousins to become an extremely wealthy quarterback.

— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti looks at how martial arts could save the Redskins and other NF teams from concussions.

— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion wrote about Vernon Davis , who teamed up with The Boys and Girls Club on Saturday to mentor some children.



— The Post’s Dan Steinberg wrote about an NFL Shop gaffe that put the Redskins’ logo in Washington State.

Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:

— Redskins Weekend Social Recap: J. Norman Goes To Spain

— 2017 Redskins In Richmond: Quarterbacks

— Redskins 2017 Season Preview: San Francisco 49ers, Week 6

— Behind The Scenes: T. Pryor’s Photo Shoot

What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League:

The best WR on the planet. pic.twitter.com/5kggnMV7ij — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 27, 2017