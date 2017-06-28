Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/28

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes that a hole remains in the middle of the Redskins’ defensive line as the team searches for a nose tackle in-house.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay writes that Su’a Cravens will have a big opportunity to show off his playmaking skills at safety.

— Finlay writes about whether Terrelle Pryor Sr. will be the Redskins’ leading receiver.

— ESPN takes a look at the top franchise quarterbacks in Redskins history.

— ESPN’s John Keim takes a stab at answering whether Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Josh Doctson will help the team’s passing game.

— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes that a healthy Kendall Fiuller has impressed Redskins coaches.

— The Washington Post’s Mike Jones looks at where things stand wth Cousins and the Redskins with 20 days away from thr franchise deadline.



— The Post’s Dan Steinberg wrote about an NFL Shop gaffe that put the Redskins’ logo in Washington State.

Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:

“He can do it all.” Check the tape & see what makes @christhompson_4 the “ultra back”: https://t.co/ZyCOVSgZdg pic.twitter.com/ivJuMgqNVU — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 27, 2017

A Look Around The League: