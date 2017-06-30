Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/30

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 30, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler continues his position-by-position previews with a look at the Redskins’ outside linebackers.

— Tandler also writes that quarterback Kirk Cousins ‘ numbers have him ranked among the best in the NFL.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay wonders if linebacker Preston Smith will have more consistent performances in his third season in Washington.

— Finlay writes about whether Terrelle Pryor Sr. will be the Redskins’ leading receiver.

— ESPN takes a look at the top franchise quarterbacks in Redskins history.

— ESPN’s John Keim takes a stab at answering whether Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Josh Doctson will help the team’s passing game.

— Keim also looks at the playing future of safety DeAngelo Hall , who is now the longest tenured player on the roster.

— Additionally, Keim writes about the fantasy prospects for a few of the Redskins including tight end Jordan Reed .

— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes that a healthy Kendall Fuller has impressed Redskins coaches.

— The Washington Post’s Mark Bullock looks at two potential ways the Redskins can improve the ground game in 2017.

— The Washington Post‘s Liz Clarke writes about Matt Jones looking to get back on track under a position coach that has been in his shoes before.

