Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/10

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes about the core defensive players the Redskins will have in 2020.

— Tandler also looks at whether the Redskins defense will improve this season under new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

— Despite the losses at wide receiver for the Redskins, CSN’s J.P. Finlay writes that the pass game still projects among the NFL’s best.

— Finlay also looks at the case in which NFL quarterbacks are actually underpaid.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that with the clock ticking on a contract, it’s unlikely the Redskins and K. Cousins get a deal done.

— In another NFC East Q&A, writers discuss who the best newcomer to the division is.

— The Washington Times’ Deron Snyder catches up with Jason Campbell, who reflects on his time in Washington.

— The Washington Post’s Jerry Brewer writes that a long-term deal for Kirk Cousins would represent stability in the Redskins’s organization.

— The Washington Post‘s Mike Jones takes a look at some of the position batttles shaping up on the defensive line.

