Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/5

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler looks at the Top-5 offenses the Redskins will play this season.

— Tandler also writes that the Redskins can end a dubious 25-year streak this season.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay writes that there is one stat about why the Redskins’ red zone offense should improve.

— Finlay also writes that the team has been slow to adapt to the analytics game.

— In an ESPN NFC East Q&A, John Keim writes whether he believes Kirk Cousins deserves to be the highest paid quarterback in the division.

— ESPN’s John Keim takes a stab at answering whether Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Josh Doctson will help the team’s passing game.

— Keim also looks at the playing future of safety DeAngelo Hall , who is now the longest tenured player on the roster.

— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes more about Matt Jones switching agents to sign with Drew Rosenhaus.

— The Washington Post’s Mark Maske writes that while most teams are resting for July, it’s a big couple of weeks for the Redskins and Steelers with franchise deadlines approaching.

— The Washington Post‘s Mike Jones opens up his mailbag and looks at some of the numbers being tossed around the potential Kirk Cousins contract.

Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:

— 2017 Redskins In Richmond: Outside Linebackers

— Seven Things We’ve Learned About D. Swearinger

— Redskins 2017 Season Preview: New Orleans Saints, Week 11

— Behind The Scenes: K. Fuller’s Photo Shoot

What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:

No. 95 ready to go in burgundy & gold. : https://t.co/QwQcA3FXcK pic.twitter.com/pvVpVmmHH6 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 4, 2017

A Look Around The League:

Have a great 4th of July #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/lPG9kbW1j6 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 4, 2017