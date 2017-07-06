Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, July 6, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes that there should be a lot of competition at the inside linebacker position this season.

— Tandler also looks at some of the free agent mistakes the Redskins have made that are costing them dead money cap space.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay writes that there is one stat about why the Redskins’ red zone offense should improve.

— Finlay also writes that Morgan Moses is ranked as one of the leagues top right tackles.

— In an ESPN NFC East Q&A, John Keim writes whether he believes Kirk Cousins deserves to be the highest paid quarterback in the division.

— Keim also looks at the playing future of safety DeAngelo Hall , who is now the longest tenured player on the roster.

— The Washington Times’ Deron Snyder catches up with Jason Campbell, who reflects on his time in Washington.

— The Washington Post’s Sally Jenkins writes that Kirk Cousins could make a difference for all NFL players depending on his contract negotiations.

— The Washington Post‘s Master Tesfatsion writes that tight ends coach Wes Phillips believes the Redskins have the best tight ends group in the NFL.

