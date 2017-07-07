Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, July 7, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes about the five Redskins with the biggest weekly paychecks in 2017.

— Tandler also argues why he thinks linebacker Zach Brown will lead the team in tackles this year.

— Despite the losses at wide receiver for the Redskins, CSN’s J.P. Finlay writes that the pass game still projects among the NFL’s best.

— Finlay also looks at the case in which NFL quarterbacks are actually underpaid.

— In an ESPN NFC East Q&A, John Keim writes whether he believes Kirk Cousins deserves to be the highest paid quarterback in the division.

— In another NFC East Q&A, writers discuss whether the Giants now have the best wide receiving corps in the division.

— The Washington Times’ Deron Snyder catches up with Jason Campbell, who reflects on his time in Washington.

— The Washington Post’s Sally Jenkins writes that Kirk Cousins could make a difference for all NFL players depending on his contract negotiations.

— The Washington Post‘s Liz Clarke writes a profile on Doug Williams, who will be in charge of shaping the Redskins’ future.

