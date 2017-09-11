Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/11

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, September 11, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler provides five observations from the team’s 30-17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

— Tandler also writes that wide receiver Josh Doctson was missing from most of the offense on Sunday.

— On a new Redskins Talk podcast, CSN’s J.P Finlay breaks down the team’s season-opening loss to the Eagles.

— Finlay also writes that the offense should take the heat on the team’s loss.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes about Terrelle Pryor’s reaction following the team’s loss to the Eagles.

— Keim also writes that Kirk Cousins and the passing attack let the team down on Sunday.

— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes that players don’t know how to explain their slow starts to the season.

— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion explains referee Brad Allen’s decision on the fumble recovery by the Eagles at the end of the fourth quarter.

— The Post’s Mike Jones writes that after Week 1’s performance, the Redskins have a feeling about what they’ve lost at the wide receiver position.

— The Post’s Jerry Brewer writes that the Redskins offense still has issues to address with their new parts.



