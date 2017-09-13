Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/13

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler provides a first look at the Redskins vs. Rams this Sunday.

— Tandler also writes that Jonathan Allen led all rookies in playing time against the Eagles.

— On a new Redskins Talk podcast, CSN’s J.P Finlay breaks down the J. Doctson situation at wide receiver.

— Finlay also wonders if there is something more about Doctson happening besides inconsistent practice.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that linebacker Zach Brown adds impact, but the defense faces familiar issues.

— Keim also notes that the Redskins’ wide receivers are still searching for identity after losing proven vets.

— The Washington Times’ Matthew Paras writes about the lack of a run game the Redskins had against the Eagles on Sunday.

— The Washington Post’s Mike Jones opens up his mailbag and answers questions about the team’s run game and more.

— The Post’s Neil Greenberg believes the team could struggle if it can’t solve the offensive line woes.

— The Post’s Mark Bullock writes that Kirk Cousins ‘s accuracy issues should be the most concerning for fans.

