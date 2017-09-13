Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/13

By Jake Kring-Schreifels -
0
19

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler provides a first look at the Redskins vs. Rams this Sunday.

— Tandler also writes that Jonathan Allen led all rookies in playing time against the Eagles.

— On a new Redskins Talk podcast, CSN’s J.P Finlay breaks down the J. Doctson situation at wide receiver.

— Finlay also wonders if there is something more about Doctson happening besides inconsistent practice.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that linebacker Zach Brown adds impact, but the defense faces familiar issues.

— Keim also notes that the Redskins’ wide receivers are still searching for identity after losing proven vets.

The Washington Times’ Matthew Paras writes about the lack of a run game the Redskins had against the Eagles on Sunday.

The Washington Post’s Mike Jones opens up his mailbag and answers questions about the team’s run game and more. 

The Post’s Neil Greenberg believes the team could struggle if it can’t solve the offensive line woes. 

The Post’s Mark Bullock writes that Kirk Cousins‘s accuracy issues should be the most concerning for fans.

Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:

Redskins Great Joe Jacoby Among 108 Hall Of Fame Nominees

After Three Turnovers Against Eagles, Cousins Understands He Has To Play Better

Skins Style: D. Swearinger, Week 1

With More Practice, Doctson And Galette Wil Earn More Game Reps

What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR