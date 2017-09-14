Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/14

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, September 14, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler looks at where the Redskins need to improve in stats.

— Tandler also writes that travel to the west coast will alter the team’s routine this week.

— CSN’s J.P Finlay wonders if Gruden is getting frustrated with Josh Doctson after another limited practice.

— Finlay also looks at Kirk Cousins ‘s hits and misses in the Eagles game.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes about the special realtionship between Sean McVay and Kirk Cousins.

— Keim also notes that McVay still has a fan club in Washington.

— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti wrote that Doctson and D. Swearinger were limited at Redskins practice.

— The Washington Post’s Jerry Brewer writes that head coach Jay Gruden mentored Sean McVay, but now he has to beat him.

— The Post’s Liz Clarke writes that the team’s third down woes hurt them in the Eagles game.

— The Post’s Master Tesfatsion gives takeaways from the team’s Wednesday practice.

Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:

— Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins’s Rams Week Presser

— With Admiration, Redskins Prepare To Face Sean McVay For First Time

— PHOTOS: Rams Week Practice, Sept. 13

— 2017 Game Information: Redskins-Rams

What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Could 2018 be the year Joe Jacoby becomes a Hall of Famer?https://t.co/hCl1tp5vMG — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 13, 2017

A Look Around The League: