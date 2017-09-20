Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/20

By Jake Kring-Schreifels -
0
19

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes that linebacker Preston Smith is off to a strong start but the Redskins want to see more.

— Tandler also takes a first look at the Redskins and Raiders this Sunday night.

— CSN’s J.P Finlaywrites about the team’s place in the NFC East with its victory on Sunday.

— Finlay also gives his thoughts on running back Rob Kelleyreportedly fracturing a rib.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that safety Montae Nicholsoncould be the Redskins’ answer at safety.

— Keim also writes that even with Rob Kelley hurting, Chris Thompson‘s role won’t change for the Redskins.

The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes that Montae Nicholson is taking advantage of his increased playing time.

The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion writes a profile on left tackle Trent Williams and his desire to be great.

The Post’s Rick Snider cautions fans to keep expecting head coach Jay Gruden to stick with the run.

The Post’s Dan Steinberg writes that John Riggins believes Chris Thompson should be the starting running back.

