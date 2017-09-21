Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/21

By Jake Kring-Schreifels -
18

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes that running back Chris Thompson has enough on his plate already for the team to consider giving him more carries.

— Tandler also takes a first look at the five Redskins under pressure agaisnt the Raiders.

— CSN’s J.P Finlay writes that Cousins and Jay Gruden remain confident in the offense, and maybe they should be.

— Finlay also gives his thoughts on Terrelle Pryor sending a message to a Rams safety. 

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that running back Chris Thompson moves forward by living in the past. 

— Keim also writes that the Redskins are optimisitic about Rob Kelley, but tight Jordan Reed was unable to practice.

The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes that the Redskins are still searching for the deep ball.

The Washington Post’s Mike Jones looks at the key matchups to follow in Sunday’s game.

The Post’s Liz Clarke writes about the injury-riddled Redskins preparing to take on a physical team in the Raiders.

The Post’s Mike Jones also gives an update on Wednesday’s practice.

Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:

Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins‘s Raiders Week Presser

Gerald McCoy Won’t Soon Forget Trent Williams‘s Toughness

PHOTOS: Raiders Week Practice, Sept. 20

Redskins Excited To Get Montae Nicholson More Playing Time

