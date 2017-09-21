Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/21

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, September 21, 2017.
— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes that running back Chris Thompson has enough on his plate already for the team to consider giving him more carries.
— Tandler also takes a first look at the five Redskins under pressure agaisnt the Raiders.
— CSN’s J.P Finlay writes that Cousins and Jay Gruden remain confident in the offense, and maybe they should be.
— Finlay also gives his thoughts on Terrelle Pryor sending a message to a Rams safety.
— ESPN’s John Keim writes that running back Chris Thompson moves forward by living in the past.
— Keim also writes that the Redskins are optimisitic about Rob Kelley, but tight Jordan Reed was unable to practice.
— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes that the Redskins are still searching for the deep ball.
— The Washington Post’s Mike Jones looks at the key matchups to follow in Sunday’s game.
— The Post’s Liz Clarke writes about the injury-riddled Redskins preparing to take on a physical team in the Raiders.
— The Post’s Mike Jones also gives an update on Wednesday’s practice.
— Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins‘s Raiders Week Presser
— Gerald McCoy Won’t Soon Forget Trent Williams‘s Toughness
— PHOTOS: Raiders Week Practice, Sept. 20
— Redskins Excited To Get Montae Nicholson More Playing Time
