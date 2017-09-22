Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/22

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, September 22, 2017.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes about what other people are saying about the Redskins righting the ship.

— Tandler also writes that Chris Thompson has accentuated the negatives in his game to play better. 

— CSN’s J.P Finlay discusses a huge opportunity for the Redskins on a new podcast. 

— Finlay also gives his thoughts on Terrelle Pryor sending a message to a Rams safety.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that the Redskins are concerned with Marshawn Lynch’s running, not his dancing. 

— Keim also writes that the tight end Jordan Reedpracticed on Thursday and is managing his pain.

The Washington Times’ Matthew Paras writes that the Raiders tried to sign Zach Brown before the Redskins.

The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion gives his three takeaways from Thursday’s practice.

The Post’s Liz Clarke writes about tight end Jordan Reed resuming practice activities despite his chest injury.

The Post’s Mike Jones writes that the team’s new look defense will be tested by the Raiders.

