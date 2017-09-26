Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/26

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler asks whether the Redskins can sustain their level of play against the Raiders into next week.
— Tandler also writes that this was the team’s best defensive performance since 1991.
— CSN’s J.P Finlay wonders if the Redskins are now the class of the division.
— Tandler hands out five takeaways from the Redskins’ victory over the Raiders.
— ESPN’s John Keim writes that Chris Thompson has replaced DeSean Jackson as the Redskins game-changer.
— Keim also writes that Rob Kelley will resume his role as starting running back once healthy.
— The Washington Times’ Matthew Paras writes that Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been impressed with Thompson’s play.
— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion writes that the Redskins overhauled their defense this offseason, and Sunday night there was lots to optimistic about.
— The Post’s Mike Jones provides some injury updates for players, including tackle Ty Nsekhe.
— With such a dominant performance against the Raiders, The Post’s Jerry Brewer writes that the Redskins have given fans permission to dream.
Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:
— J. Doctson Flashes Big-Play Ability On Touchdown Catch
— Five Takeaways: Redskins-Raiders
— Top Photos: Redskins vs. Raiders
What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:
We love that. #HTTR #OAKvsWAS pic.twitter.com/QI8tdWal3j
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 25, 2017
“We control everything in the air.” #FactsOnly #FlightSchool
More from @JungleBoi_Swagg: https://t.co/SPhQ9DUxM8 pic.twitter.com/mba2XAxvYc
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 25, 2017
We do it all for you, #Redskins fans. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/jUB95tLkvg
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 25, 2017
A Look Around The League:
#FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/otMlQjqnnr
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 26, 2017
#VictoryMonday feeling: pic.twitter.com/wxYWBM7yUk
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2017
MONDAY MORNING MOOD!#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/vqUT9pG8oA
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 25, 2017