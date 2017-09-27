Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler takes a look at some of the Chiefs’ playmakers, including Alex Smith and Kareem Hunt.
— Tandler also writes that linebacker Preston Smith is making the most of his playing time.
— CSN’s J.P Finlay discusses the Kansas City Chiefs and good barbecue on his latest Redskins Talk podcast.
— Finlay also writes that the Chiefs provide more problems for the Redskins.
— ESPN’s John Keim writes that led by Jonathan Allen, the Redskins’ young defensive talent is emerging.
— Keim also writes that D.J. Swearingerdelivered a hit, then a message, to Marshawn Lynch.
— The Washington Times’ Matthew Paras writes that the Redskins continue to climb in the power rankings.
— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion writes about Jay Gruden’s decision to play conservatively before halftime against the Raiders.
— The Post’s Scott Allen writes that Derek Carr’s brother wound up wearing a Kirk Cousins jersey after making a bet on the Raiders.
— With such a dominant performance against the Raiders, The Post’s Jerry Brewer writes that the Redskins have given fans permission to dream.
Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:
— Redskins Fans Dan Kosick Revisists Special Mak-A-Wish Experience
— Cousins Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week
— Power Rankings Roundup: 9/26
— Season-Best Play From Cousins Comes At Right Time
What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:
RT to vote for Cousins as @FedEx #AirandGround Player of the Week!@KirkCousins8 pic.twitter.com/51EBInbXTG
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 26, 2017
25/30. 365 yards. 3 TDs. 150.7 rating.#Redskins QB @KirkCousins8 nominated for @FedEx Air Player of the Week: https://t.co/ZAXGBPqBQE pic.twitter.com/UwQqkMDkxO
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 26, 2017
.@thecooleyzone breaks down @JungleBoi_Swagg‘s beastly hit on Marshawn Lynch.
More in @Jeep video vault: https://t.co/nsJXkRFdip pic.twitter.com/gG4XhpqTtu
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 26, 2017
A Look Around The League:
We had @cj_wentz mic’d up for #NYGvsPHI and, well, just listen for yourself. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jEyB1msn1o
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 26, 2017
The comeback was .
So was the pep talk. #GoPats pic.twitter.com/kIPY5N490z
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 26, 2017
A letter from Steelers President Art Rooney II to #SteelersNation: pic.twitter.com/0bcU6udMDr
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 26, 2017