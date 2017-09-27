Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler takes a look at some of the Chiefs’ playmakers, including Alex Smith and Kareem Hunt.

— Tandler also writes that linebacker Preston Smith is making the most of his playing time. 

— CSN’s J.P Finlay discusses the Kansas City Chiefs and good barbecue on his latest Redskins Talk podcast.

— Finlay also writes that the Chiefs provide more problems for the Redskins. 

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that led by Jonathan Allen, the Redskins’ young defensive talent is emerging. 

— Keim also writes that D.J. Swearingerdelivered a hit, then a message, to Marshawn Lynch.

The Washington Times’ Matthew Paras writes that the Redskins continue to climb in the power rankings.

The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion writes about Jay Gruden’s decision to play conservatively before halftime against the Raiders. 

The Post’s Scott Allen writes that Derek Carr’s brother wound up wearing a Kirk Cousins jersey after making a bet on the Raiders.

— With such a dominant performance against the Raiders, The Post’s Jerry Brewer writes that the Redskins have given fans permission to dream.

