Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/28

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, September 28, 2017.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes about five Redskins who are under pressure this week against the Chiefs.
— Tandler also provides the state of the Redskins, Week 4.
— CSN’s J.P Finlay looks at Kirk Cousins‘ Week 3 hits and misses.
— Finlay also writes that the Chiefs provide more problems for the Redskins.
— ESPN’s John Keim writes that led by Jonathan Allen, the Redskins’ young defensive talent is emerging.
— Keim also writes that the Redskins have showed a renewed commitment to the run game, but how long will it last?
— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes more about D.J. Swearinger‘s “Get Right” meetings for the defense.
— The Washington Post’s Mike Jones wirtes that on one play, Josh Doctsonearned trust and offered a sign of things to come.
— The Post’s Rick Snider writes that Jay Gruden and Kirk Cousins have found the team’s winning formula on offense.
— The Post’s Mark Bullock writes that Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will be the biggest test the Redskins’ defense has faced this season.
— On The MMQB, Albert Breer writes that Gruden and the Redskins are reaping the rewards of their roster makeup.
Say hello to your NFC Offensive Player of the Week: @KirkCousins8
: https://t.co/8fmR3yGOGt pic.twitter.com/qcWpI8pePM
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 27, 2017
All day every day. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/k3BtIFL9QZ
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 27, 2017
“They don’t respect us…we will continue to fight until we get our respect.”https://t.co/tGPQjkioKt
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 27, 2017
