Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/28

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes about five Redskins who are under pressure this week against the Chiefs.

— Tandler also provides the state of the Redskins, Week 4.

— CSN’s J.P Finlay looks at Kirk Cousins ‘ Week 3 hits and misses.

— Finlay also writes that the Chiefs provide more problems for the Redskins.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that led by Jonathan Allen , the Redskins’ young defensive talent is emerging.

— Keim also writes that the Redskins have showed a renewed commitment to the run game, but how long will it last?

— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes more about D.J. Swearinger ‘s “Get Right” meetings for the defense.

— The Washington Post’s Mike Jones wirtes that on one play, Josh Doctson earned trust and offered a sign of things to come.

— The Post’s Rick Snider writes that Jay Gruden and Kirk Cousins have found the team’s winning formula on offense.

— The Post’s Mark Bullock writes that Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will be the biggest test the Redskins’ defense has faced this season.

— On The MMQB, Albert Breer writes that Gruden and the Redskins are reaping the rewards of their roster makeup.

Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:

— Cousins Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

— P. Smith Is Finding Consistency As A Pass Rusher

— Power Rankings Roundup: 9/26

— 2017 Game Information: Redskins-Chiefs

What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Say hello to your NFC Offensive Player of the Week: @KirkCousins8 : https://t.co/8fmR3yGOGt pic.twitter.com/qcWpI8pePM — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 27, 2017

“They don’t respect us…we will continue to fight until we get our respect.”https://t.co/tGPQjkioKt — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 27, 2017

A Look Around The League:

“If you can, you must.”@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017