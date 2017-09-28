Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/28

By Jake Kring-Schreifels -
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes about five Redskins who are under pressure this week against the Chiefs.

— Tandler also provides the state of the Redskins, Week 4.

— CSN’s J.P Finlay looks at Kirk CousinsWeek 3 hits and misses.

— Finlay also writes that the Chiefs provide more problems for the Redskins.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that led by Jonathan Allen, the Redskins’ young defensive talent is emerging. 

— Keim also writes that the Redskins have showed a renewed commitment to the run game, but how long will it last?

The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes more about D.J. Swearinger‘s “Get Right” meetings for the defense.

The Washington Post’s Mike Jones wirtes that on one play, Josh Doctsonearned trust and offered a sign of things to come.

The Post’s Rick Snider writes that Jay Gruden and Kirk Cousins have found the team’s winning formula on offense.

The Post’s Mark Bullock writes that Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will be the biggest test the Redskins’ defense has faced this season.

— On The MMQB, Albert Breer writes that Gruden and the Redskins are reaping the rewards of their roster makeup.

