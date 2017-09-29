Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/29

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, September 29, 2017.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler wonders if the Redskins’ pass protection is slipping.

— Tandler also writes about Ty Nsekhe getting surgery and its impact on the line.

— CSN’s J.P Finlay looks at Kirk Cousins ‘ Week 3 hits and misses.

— Finlay also previews Monday night’s game and interviews Zach Brown .

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that the Redskins need Josh Doctson to build on his catch against the Raiders.

— Keim also writes that tight end Jordan Reed is confident he’ll return for Monday’s game vs. the Chiefs.

— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes more about D.J. Swearinger ‘s “Get Right” meetings for the defense.

— The Washington Post’s Mike Jones addresses the key matchups ahead of the Redskins-Chiefs game.

— The Post’s Master Tesfatsion writes that D.J. Swearinger’s attitude has produced immediate results on and off the field for the Redskins.

— The Post’s Scott Allen writes more about Rob Kelley and Keith Marshall buying an XBox for a kid at Gamestop on Wednesday.

