Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/29

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, September 29, 2017.
— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler wonders if the Redskins’ pass protection is slipping.
— Tandler also writes about Ty Nsekhe getting surgery and its impact on the line.
— CSN’s J.P Finlay looks at Kirk Cousins‘ Week 3 hits and misses.
— Finlay also previews Monday night’s game and interviews Zach Brown.
— ESPN’s John Keim writes that the Redskins need Josh Doctson to build on his catch against the Raiders.
— Keim also writes that tight end Jordan Reed is confident he’ll return for Monday’s game vs. the Chiefs.
— The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes more about D.J. Swearinger‘s “Get Right” meetings for the defense.
— The Washington Post’s Mike Jones addresses the key matchups ahead of the Redskins-Chiefs game.
— The Post’s Master Tesfatsion writes that D.J. Swearinger’s attitude has produced immediate results on and off the field for the Redskins.
— The Post’s Scott Allen writes more about Rob Kelley and Keith Marshallbuying an XBox for a kid at Gamestop on Wednesday.
— Redskins At Chiefs 2017 Infographic
— Five Takeaways: Gruden And Manusky Chiefs Week Pressers
— Redskins Tackle Ty Nsekhe Out Three To Six Weeks
Why we love sports today.
@Fatrob32 & @Truthh4: https://t.co/TwlXQ3lQPj pic.twitter.com/MDqpjO77Rz
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 28, 2017
#Redskins head back to primetime to face the Chiefs on #MNF.#WASvsKC game info: https://t.co/ERMe1kQnlN pic.twitter.com/IbMEIirZIB
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 28, 2017
RT to vote for #Cousins as @FedEx #AirandGround Player of the Week!@KirkCousins8 pic.twitter.com/AjhcR5eENv
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 28, 2017
Adams is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. He’s been taken to a hospital for further testing.
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 29, 2017
A message from our players: pic.twitter.com/eQs3z7OcqV
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 28, 2017
Congratulations @TankLawrence on being named NFC Defensive Player Of The Month! pic.twitter.com/T6vJ2K5kN6
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 28, 2017