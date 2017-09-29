Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/29

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, September 29, 2017.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler wonders if the Redskins’ pass protection is slipping.

— Tandler also writes about Ty Nsekhe getting surgery and its impact on the line.

— CSN’s J.P Finlay looks at Kirk CousinsWeek 3 hits and misses.

— Finlay also previews Monday night’s game and interviews Zach Brown

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that the Redskins need Josh Doctson to build on his catch against the Raiders. 

— Keim also writes that tight end Jordan Reed is confident he’ll return for Monday’s game vs. the Chiefs.

The Washington Times’ Nora Princiotti writes more about D.J. Swearinger‘s “Get Right” meetings for the defense.

The Washington Post’s Mike Jones addresses the key matchups ahead of the Redskins-Chiefs game.

The Post’s Master Tesfatsion writes that D.J. Swearinger’s attitude has produced immediate results on and off the field for the Redskins.

The Post’s Scott Allen writes more about Rob Kelley and Keith Marshallbuying an XBox for a kid at Gamestop on Wednesday.

