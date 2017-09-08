Washington Redskins Name Telemundo Washington DC Official Hispanic TV Partner

Telemundo Washington DC and the Washington Redskins to provide Spanish language Redskins content

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. and WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Redskins and Telemundo Washington DC announced today a partnership, making Telemundo Washington DC the official Hispanic Television partner of the team. Telemundo will begin covering the team and providing information on the Redskins in Spanish on Sunday, Sept. 10 to coincide with the team’s home opener.

The partnership will produce timely and relevant Spanish-language Redskins content including articles, videos and news coverage which will air on Telemundo Washington DC’s Telenoticas Washington DC at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Telemundo Washington DC will also feature a 30-minute exclusive story on the Washington Redskins 2017 season. Additionally, a series of articles will be translated to Spanish to be featured on the Washington Redskins’ “en Español” webpage (www.redskins.com/enespañol) and Telemundo Washington DC’s webpage (www.holaciudad.com).

“Telemundo Washington DC is delighted to partner with the Redskins and share exclusive Spanish-language content with our viewers,” said Sandra Vera, Vice President of National Sales.

“The Redskins are excited to be teaming up with Telemundo Washington DC to bring unique and timely content in Spanish,” said Terry Bateman, CMO of the Washington Redskins.

In celebration of the new partnership and to honor the Hispanic community, Telemundo Washington DC will participate in the team’s National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration during the Washington Redskins vs. Oakland Raiders game on Sept. 24. Moises Linares, Sports Anchor of Telenoticias Washington DC, will represent Telemundo Washington DC at the game.