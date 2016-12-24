Washington Redskins Put Together Terrific Victory To Stay In Playoff Race

The Washington Redskins needed a win in the worst way on Saturday. They got it in a 41-21 demolition of the Bears.

Well, it looks like the Washington Redskins gave their fan base an early Christmas present. On Saturday, they took down the Chicago Bears to improve to 8-6-1 on the season while staying alive in the playoff chase. Their 41-21 victory was a complete victory, and the final score does not even fully show how dominant the team was.

Though the numbers may not entirely show it, Kirk Cousins put together a stellar game. Cousins went 18-of-29 for for 270 yards and one touchdown. In addition to the passing yardage, he scrambled eight times for 30 yards and two touchdowns. Essentially, Cousins was able to consistently make the right decisions and did a good job of finding the open man.

On his one touchdown pass, he was able to get the ball to Chris Thompson on a screen. He timed the throw perfectly and the coaching staff has to be happy with his strong bounce back performance.

On the ground, the Redskins were even more impressive today for one reason. They mixed in other running backs. Though Rob Kelley still saw 19 carries for 76 yards, the aforementioned Thompson and Mack Brown saw some time. Thompson looked good as usual, but Brown’s involvement was a slight surprise. He broke a 61 yard touchdown run late in the game, and he looked like a good option. He was pretty shifty and could be utilized more instead of overusing Thompson.

Defensively, this was a fantastic game for the Redskins. They had a whopping five interceptions as they were able to torture Matt Barkley for a majority of the day. Josh Norman put on an absolute clinic, deflecting four passes and logging two interceptions for the team. It also helped to have Will Compton back in the lineup. He led them after a mediocre effort last week.

Overall, this was a huge win for the Redskins. Now, they just have to hope that the Buccaneers and the Lions lose in the coming days. If that happens, they will have a real shot at advancing with a victory in Week 17.

