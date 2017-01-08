Washington Redskins: Take Junior Galette Up On Offer

Junior Galette has made it clear that he wants to be on the Washington Redskins in 2017 and the team needs to make sure this happens.

Junior Galette has been a member of the Washington Redskins for two seasons now, but has yet to play a down. He signed a one-year deal with the Redskins in 2015, but tore his Achilles before the start of the season. In 2016, Galette took another one-year deal with the team, but tore his Achilles before the start of the season, again.

Now Galette has made it clear that he wants to come back to Washington in 2017.

Galette “Technically I’m a free agent, but in my mind I’m ready to sign a 1 yr deal.. I’m not worried about the money” #Redskins — ESPN 980 (@espn980) January 4, 2017

Is he doing it because he feels he owes something to the team? Does he feel he owes something to the fans or himself? Or has he just grown to like it in DC? Maybe it’s that undrafted mentality of always needing to prove yourself. Whatever the reason, the Redskins need to take him up on this offer before it’s too late.

In 2013, with the New Orleans Saints, Galette recorded 12 sacks and forced one fumble. In 2014, he picked up 10 sacks and forced three fumbles. With a two-year delay since his last NFL action, maybe people forget just how much of a menace he can be on the field. Let me remind you quickly.

Unless you’re an opposing quarterback, that’s fun to watch.

Galette has been busy during his downtime. No doubt he’s stayed in shape, but he’s also linked himself to Corey Finesse, whose debut mixtape “Kaka Show” came with absolute flames. Maybe that’s why Galette’s not too worried about contract money, Finesse already said “Everybody Eats”.

He’s proven that he can be a force in the pass rush. Something that teams can’t have too much of. With Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith, and Trent Murphy already in a rotation, the Redskins outside linebackers are already above-average. Adding Galette gives the Redskins something they haven’t had in years, a truly dominant position on the defensive end.

If the Redskins were smart, they’d already be working out the contract details and sending Galette a copy as quickly as possible.

