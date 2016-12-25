Washington Redskins Three-Round 2017 NFL Mock Draft

The Washington Redskins know that they will have two major priorities going into the 2017 off-season, regardless of how 2016 ends for them.

First and foremost they have to get the situation with Kirk Cousins squared away. He may not be Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, but he’s proven he can be an effective starter. Get a deal done and make sure he doesn’t leave via free agency. That being done, it’s all about the defense. If Washington wants to become a serious contender in the NFC, they have to correct their ongoing problems on that side of the ball.

1st Round

1 Malik McDowell DE, Michigan State Most of the problems that are haunting the Redskins of late starts up front. Their defensive line isn’t good. It just isn’t. They have some decent role players but nobody who can impact a game. That’s the price paid for not investing higher draft choices in the area. Expect that to change. Washington doesn’t want to trot Ricky Jean-Francois, Chris Baker and Ziggy Hood out against Dallas for another season. Not if they want to win. Malik McDowell is expected to come out from Michigan State this year. The defensive lineman has really emerged this year as one of the more dynamic big athletes in the class. He’s got the size of a 3-4 end, showing an ability to hold the point of attack against the run. Where he excels though, and where Washington will love him is his knack for getting up the field and putting pressure on the quarterback.

2nd Round

6 Orion Stewart S, Baylor One has to imagine how much worse this Redskins secondary might be if they hadn’t been able to sign Josh Norman when he became available. They have one of the worst pass defenses in the league and their safeties are a big reason for the struggles. They just aren’t very good. Run defense is fine but their coverage and ball skills are lacking. GM Scot McCloughan has to find somebody who can make things happen. Baylor has been a program under siege of late. Players from there are now painted as thugs and attempted rapists. That’s really unfortunate because there are some really good talents who aren’t getting into such trouble. Orion Stewart has been one of them. Despite playing for a pretty bad defense, the young safety is showcasing his athleticism and ability to find the football in the air. Get him on an aggressive defense where he can patrol the back end and he’ll be a hit.

3rd Round

7 Kendell Beckwith ILB, LSU Inside linebacker is also a problem for that front seven. They’ve gotten by with role players at times but haven’t had a true stud in a long time. Odds are they won’t find one in this class, but there are some who have considerable upside worth exploring. At least enough to offer something better than Will Compton and Mason Foster. Not exactly household names on a defense still struggling for an identity. Historically, the SEC is a great place to find quality linebackers and LSU is among those programs that churn them out like an assembly line. Kendell Beckwith could be among their latest quality developments. He’s a classic 3-4 ILB type. A solid, dependable tackler who plays downhill and lends value with his ability to blitz. Better still he’s athletic enough to handle himself in pass coverage.

More from NFL Mocks

This article originally appeared on