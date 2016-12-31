Washington Redskins: What to Do With the Safeties

The Washington Redskins need to win in Week 17 if they want to make the playoffs, so what will they do at the safety positions?

The Washington Redskins secondary hasn’t been it’s strong point this season. In fact, the safeties have been considered one of the weakest aspects of the defense in 2017. So of course, they’ve run into injury problems heading into the final game of the season.

De’Angelo Hall has missed the entire season. So while he’s been missed, at least he’s not a surprise scratch for Week 17. Donte Whitner and Su’a Cravens will both be missing the final game of the year, however, and that leads to somewhat of a scramble. Who are going to be the safeties and how will those positions play out in the regular season finale?

The first move the Redskins made for the week was to bring back Josh Evans. This gives them some depth, but don’t expect much from him. There should be a three-man rotation for the final game: Duke Ihenacho, Will Blackmon, and Deshazor Everett. While there’s been some talk of experimenting with Kendall Fuller at the position, it’s unlikely this is the week for that. Fuller could transition over the offseason, but the stakes are too high now.

Ihenacho is better in run support, while Blackmon is more of a coverage safety. Blackmon’s also extremely dangerous after a turnover.

Expect those two to see the field the most. Everett could be used in situations where a run is obvious because of his tackling ability. He could also be used in situations where a pass is obvious, due to his coverage abilities. Everett may not excel in either, but at the same time, neither is considered a weakness.

With Whitner out, there probably won’t be any “starting two”. As stated above, expect Ihenacho and Blackmon to get the most snaps, but Everett will be used heavily as well. It’s all-hands-on-deck in a must win game for the Redskins, that includes the safeties.

