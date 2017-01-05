Washington State beats Oregon State 75-62

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Josh Hawkinson scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Washington State beat Oregon State 75-62 on Wednesday in the Spokane Arena.

Ike Iroegbu added 15 points for Washington State (9-5, 2-0 Pacific 12), which won its fourth straight game. Malachi Flynn added 13 big points, most of which came in the closing minutes.

Kendal Manuel had a career-high 20 points for Oregon State (4-12, 0-3), which had won six straight games over Washington State. Manuel hit six 3-pointers.

Trailing by five at halftime, Oregon State opened the second half with a 10-4 run – including 3-pointers by JaQuori McLaughlin and Manuel – to take a 43-42 lead.

Manuel added consecutive 3-pointers shortly after for a 52-49 Oregon State lead.

A jumper by Robert Franks put the Cougars up 55-54, but the Beavers took the lead right back with a 3-pointer by Stephen Thompson.

Oregon State was leading by one point when the Cougars took control.

Flynn hit a 3-pointer and a runner during a 12-0 run that put Washington State up 70-59 with just over two minutes left.

The teams traded baskets in the first half until an 11-0 run, triggered by Hawkinson’s 3, put Washington State ahead 25-16 with 7:40 left.

Washington State led 38-33 at halftime, behind 52 percent shooting and 12 points from Hawkinson. The Beavers got 12 points from Drew Eubanks, most on dunks, and shot 48 percent in the first.

This is one of the oldest basketball rivalries in the nation, dating to 1907. Oregon State leads the series 169-125.

The Cougars were playing the home game 75 miles north of their campus in Pullman, where students were still on winter break. This is the only meeting between the teams this season because of the Pac-12’s rotating schedules.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The injury-plagued Beavers lost their first two Pac-12 games and came in having lost seven of their past eight games. Their only victory in December was against Kent State.

Washington State: Hawkinson came in averaging 16 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Washington State was coming off a win at archrival Washington in its Pac-12 opener. All five WSU starters average better than 9 points per game and the team is averaging 72.

UP NEXT

Oregon State plays at Washington on Saturday.

Washington State hosts No. 15 Oregon in Pullman on Saturday.