Washington Wizards Defeat Brooklyn Nets, Enter NBA Playoff Picture

Washington Wizards secured their eighth straight victory at home on Friday night over the Brooklyn Nets, putting themselves back in the NBA Playoff picture.

For weeks, the Washington Wizards inched closer and closer to the panic button. Their fingertips gently brushed it, but the Wizards always did enough to pull away, avoiding what seemed like an inevitable disaster.

The pessimism surrounding the team at the beginning of the season was unavoidable.

From the players on the court to the sparse crowd at the Verizon Center, everyone knew that the Wizards were in trouble and had to find a way to climb out of the hole if the NBA Playoffs were going to remain a realistic goal.

On Friday night, the Wizards managed to close out 2016 with a .500 record following a dominant win over the Brooklyn Nets, putting them right in the middle of the playoff picture.

As of Friday’s victory, the Wizards are sixth in the East.

The team, for the first time this season, is finally starting to come together.

Beating the Nets, who are on-pace to secure a top pick in the NBA Draft, shouldn’t be celebrated, but the Wizards weren’t always capable of doing so without struggling.

In fact, when the Wizards beat the Nets earlier in the season, it took a late-game run for Scott Brooks‘ club to secure the “W.”

But now, the Wizards have begun to play with a sense of urgency and recognize the importance of every game going forward.

John Wall, once again, tallied a double-double, scoring 19 points to go alongside 14 assists.

Marcin Gortat became the team’s second offensive option with Bradley Beal resting an injured ankle, giving him more touches than he’s been getting this season.

Gortat scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds on the night.

The scoring void created by Beal’s absence was also filled by Trey Burke, who scored a career-high 27 points.

He knocked down all five of his 3-point tries and missed just two of his 12 total attempts.

Jason Smith, who’s slowly found a rhythm from mid-range, also chipped in 10 points on five of seven shooting from the field.

Washington has played noticeably different basketball lately and it’s not just because of the backcourt having career seasons. The players have gained a sense of confidence that can only be gained from winning.

The bench, even, is beginning to contribute on a semi-regular basis. Securing a win over the Nets would’ve been a difficult task not too long ago, but the Washington Wizards are operating differently than they did even a week ago.

The Wizards will have a few days to rest and will begin the new year against the Houston Rockets on Monday.

