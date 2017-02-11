Washington Wizards NBA Trade Deadline 2017: Four Potential Trade Scenarios

Washington Wizards have struggled to stabilize their second unit this season and these four players could help before the NBA Trade Deadline.

Ahead of the February 23 NBA Trade Deadline, there’s a justifiable fear: would a change to the roster disrupt the chemistry that currently exists among the Washington Wizards?

The Wizards have a 25-10 record since December, which is the best in the Eastern Conference over that time period. Some have argued that the Wizards’ roster is clearly clicking, so it doesn’t need fixing. That would be shortsighted in the case of the Wizards.

The Washington Wizards’ play over these past 35 games, amplified by their epic regular season game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers this past week, has put the Eastern Conference on notice.

This is a team that will have to be dealt with for the rest of the regular season and in the postseason, and they have just as much claim to title of the second best team in the Eastern Conference as do the Boston Celtics or Toronto Raptors.

So why change things? The answer is simple: there’s too much emphasis and burden on the Wizards’ starters to carry the load.

Washington’s starting lineup of John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter, Markieff Morris, and Marcin Gortat play an average of 20.1 minutes per game as a group – second most in the NBA.

Each member of the starting five is playing a minimum of 32.1 minutes per game.

Wall, coming off procedures to both knees in the offseason, is fifth in minutes.

Gortat is averaging a career high 34.7 minutes per game, which is 1.9 minutes above his previous career high in a season where he will turn 33 years old later this month.

This is not to say the Wizards’ players have been mismanaged.

Scott Brooks still has the players executing at a high level with no signs of wearing down.

The return of Ian Mahinmi should help alleviate some of the burden on the bigs, in particular Gortat.

However, that doesn’t help out in the backcourt where the starters’ minutes have been high, and the level of production coming from the bench has not been consistent enough to alleviate the burden Wall and Beal carrry.

Marcus Thornton was given the first opportunity, identified for the instant offense role, his poor play has him out of the rotation, having not played in 18 consecutive games.

Trey Burke and Tomas Satoransky are both in the rotation as of now but struggle with consistency. They’ve showed flashes, but neither has done enough to be relied upon for playoff minutes.

For the Washington Wizards to further close the gap between them and the class of the conference, and make a legitimate challenge to LeBron James’ dominance of the East, they will need some reinforcements on the bench.

I’ve identified a few for consideration.

Target no. 1: Will Barton

Will Barton is 26 years old and on a contract that pays approximately $3.5 million annually through next season, an ideal fit for the role that was to be filled by Marcus Thornton.

Since becoming a Nugget, Barton has been a revelation, averaging 14.4 points last season and 13.5 points this season.

His shooting has continued to improve as well as he has a field goal percentage of 45.1% and a 3-point percentage of 38.5% this season.

The Baltimore native also has the ability to create his own offense, having nearly a 50/50 split between assisted and unassisted field goals made over the past two seasons.

He was linked to the Washington Wizards earlier this season and given his contract and ability to fill it up, he’d be an ideal trade target if Washington were to pursue an upgrade to the guard play off the bench.

2015-2016 Stats: 13.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Contract: In the second year of a 3-year/$10.6 million contract;

Wizards trade: Trey Burke, and a 2017 lottery protected 1st round pick

Target no. 2: Wilson Chandler

Wilson Chandler is another member of the Nuggets who’s surfaced in trade rumors.

Signed for two additional seasons at approximately $25 million, Chandler has a reasonable contract in the current NBA landscape. His play is also very steady, with Chandler having averaged 13.0, 13.6, and 13.9 points from 2012-2015 for the Denver Nuggets.

This season he’s taken his game up a level and is averaging 15.6 points on 45.1% field goal percentage and 3-point percentage of 34.6%.

Chandler is not a player you would just hand the ball to and say “go score” as the majority of his field goals made are assisted, but he’d provide Washington with another solid wing player capable of scoring, shooting, and defending multiple positions in a league which is becoming position-less.

Take the loss to Cleveland, for example.

Washington had to defend numerous players capable of knocking down an open three versus Cleveland and when Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre had fouled out, they were forced to turn to Tomas Satoransky in overtime.

Chandler is a physical wing that would give the team another option in those scenarios that’s very capable of and experienced playing in those moments without worry over the stage being too big.

Chandler is also a player capable of sharing the court with John Wall and Bradley Beal without disrupting what is in place.

While he’s a good fit and his contract is reasonable in today’s market, the one negative to pursuing Chandler is it would likely require some maneuvering in the offseason for Washington to retain Otto Porter and remain under the luxury tax.

2015-2016 Stats: 15.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg

Contract: In the second year of a four-year/$46.5 million contract

Trade: Andrew Nicholson, Trey Burke, and a 2017 lottery protected 1st round pick

Target no. 3: Lou Williams

Lou Will is the apple of Washington Wizards Twitter’s eye.

Williams is the ideal sixth man, the epitome of instant offense that Washington has longed for off of the bench. Williams, in just 24.3 minutes per game for the Los Angeles Lakers, is averaging 18.3 points on a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent and a 3-point percentage of 37.8%.

The former Sixth Man of the Year has a career-high PER of 23.4 this season and would be the type of scorer/playmaker off the bench that this team has not had since John Wall arrived to D.C.

Williams’ ability to create for himself as well as others (averaging 3.1 assists per game) would distinguish him on this roster, which in large part has been dependent on Wall to create offense.

He also does a great job getting to the free throw line, shooting 5.9 attempts per game in just 24 minutes of play.

His contract is also a bargain in the current NBA as he is signed through next season for $7 million.

The negative attached to Williams is that he isn’t a great defender and Washington would struggle to play him, John Wall, and Bradley Beal together without sacrificing size and defense.

Given how he can impact a game in limited minutes and his ability to lift the offense on a night where the guards may be a step slow, that shouldn’t be a worry.

2015-2016 Stats: 18.3 ppg, 3.1 apg

Contract: In the second year of a three-year/$21 million contract

Trade: Andrew Nicholson and a 2017 lottery protected 1st round pick



Target no. 4: Courtney lee

There hasn’t been any indication that Courtney Lee would be available, but if the New York Knicks do finally embrace starting anew and trade Carmelo Anthony, it’s possible they decide to move on from the newly signed 31 year old Courtney Lee as well.

Lee is in the first year of four-year, $48 million contract which will pay him approximately $11.75 million next season.

He’s has been a solid player in the NBA and currently has a field goal percentage of 45.1% and a 3-point percentage of 41.8% on 3.5 attempts per game.

In addition to his shooting, Lee has proved to be a capable, if not necessarily a high-end defender throughout his career.

What Lee wouldn’t bring to the table is a player capable of taking the game into his own hands for a stretch and creating for himself and his teammates. He’s dependent on others to create jump shots for him with the large majority of his shots coming from outside the paint.

His contract, similar to that of Wilson Chandler’s, would likely require further maneuvering over the summer to fit in Porter’s impending contract and stay below the luxury tax threshold.

That being said, he would be a quality addition to the roster, capable of filling in for short periods if Bradley Beal were to miss some time with injuries.

2015-2016 Stats: 10.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Contract: In the first year of a four-year/$48 million contract;

Trade: Andrew Nicholson, Trey Burke, and a 2nd round pick



