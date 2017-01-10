Washington Wizards: Scott Brooks Showing Faith In Rookie Sheldon McClellan

Washington Wizards didn’t expect undrafted rookie Sheldon McClellan to contribute, but he’s given Scott Brooks a needed scoring spark.

Sixty names were called on June 23, 2016, but “Sheldon McClellan” wasn’t one of them.

The former Miami Hurricane shooting-guard quickly agreed to a partially-guaranteed deal with the Washington Wizards after the conclusion of the NBA Draft, but appeared to be a long-shot to make Scott Brooks‘ roster.

Despite a shaky showing during Las Vegas Summer League, McClellan proved to be an effective scorer in preseason, displaying his ability to score both off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations.

The odds of making an NBA roster after completing four years of college and going undrafted were slim, but McClellan possessed both the skill and physical tools to stick in the nation’s capital.

For months, McClellan sat on the Wizards’ bench, enthusiastically cheering on his veteran, Marcus Thornton.

Thornton, who’s made just 40 percent of his shots this season, was getting playing time over McClellan for almost no other reason than seniority.

As the Wizards’ bench continued to struggle – the second unit is currently last in scoring and field goal percentage – Brooks decided to make a switch, plugging the rookie into his lineup over Thornton.

Over the past several games, McClellan has supplanted Thornton in the Wizards’ rotation.

He scored 8 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench on Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Bucks.

McClellan was poised, even for a rookie, as he stepped into uncontested mid-range jump shots.

Before creating his own looks, McClellan lurked around the 3-point line, waiting for John Wall to find him on the perimeter – and he did.

McClellan drilled a momentum-swinging 3-point shot in rhythm confidently after being spoon-fed by the All-Star point guard.

But more importantly than his innate scoring ability, McClellan has shown a willingness to do the little things that contributing players off the bench must do.

He’s taken it upon himself to help the bigs out on the glass, often rushing towards the paint following a missed shot. He’s also put his body on the line, drawing charges that make key differences down the stretch.

Relying on an undrafted rookie isn’t necessarily ideal, but McClellan is in a unique situation.

Brooks isn’t like the Washington Wizards’ former coach, Randy Wittman, who put veterans ahead of rookies for the sake of continuing to give the older players the nod. Brooks, as he did with the Oklahoma City Thunder, has given players who earned playing time the ability to prove themselves.

McClellan has been one of the primary beneficiaries of Brooks’ coaching style and that much won’t change anytime soon.

