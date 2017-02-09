Washington Wizards Three Takeaways: Wizards Avoid Overtime Loss In Brooklyn

Washington Wizards were coming off their most heartbreaking loss of the season in overtime and narrowly escaped with a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

On Monday night, the Washington Wizards were a single stop away from beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The overtime loss to Cleveland stung, but it solidified the Wizards’ position as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Days later, the Wizards were tasked with beating the Brooklyn Nets on the road. With just 8 wins coming into Wednesday’s game, the Nets are last in the standings.

Getting up for a game against the worst team in the NBA after nearly beating the best team in the East is naturally difficult, but the Wizards didn’t seem fazed in the first quarter.

Behind transition points and threes, the Wizards gained a double-digit advantage against the Nets and it seemed like the starters would be able to get some much-needed rest.

But in the second half, the Wizards’ offense stagnated and their rim protection was nonexistent.

Washington stopped moving the ball and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Nets’ charge. In the fourth quarter, former Wizards forward Trevor Booker took over, scoring numerous times without resistance.

Brooklyn tied the game up, forcing it to overtime, where the Wizards were lucky to get some bounces their way, including an offensive rebound by Bradley Beal which sealed the victory, 114-110.

Washington misses Morris

Markieff Morris is the most physical forward the Washington Wizards have had since Nene arrived from the Denver Nuggets in 2012.

His presence alone has altered the Wizards’ identity.

Before, the Wizards were known for their soft interior defense with Marcin Gortat and Jared Dudley manning the middle.

Morris embraces contact and has stopped the likes of Paul Millsap and Kristaps Porzingis with his physical play.

Morris sat out of Wednesday’s game with a sore calf and Scott Brooks opted to play small, placing Kelly Oubre in the starting lineup.

Initially, the change didn’t make much of a difference, but the Wizards really missed Morris down the stretch.

Jason Smith contributed with 15 points and 8 rebounds off the bench, but failed to defend pick and rolls properly. Booker elevated above Smith and the Wizards didn’t have an answer.

Andrew Nicholson received a DNP-CD despite Morris’ absence.

Washington doesn’t have a suitable backup power forward. The trade deadline is just a few weeks away. It might be in their best interest to address the need, just in case this becomes a reoccurring issue for Morris.

Mahinmi makes his (re)debut

Ian Mahinmi, the Washington Wizards’ prized off-season signing, played 14 minutes all season long prior to Wednesday.

He’s dealt with countless knee injuries and setbacks, but finally made his (re)debut against the Nets.

Mahinmi was stiff, but made an impressive catch off John Wall‘s pass, scoring his first field goal as a member of the team. Mahinmi also grabbed 5 rebounds in 12 minutes.

His size is going to make a difference for Washington, but given how well Gortat has been playing, Brooks will have to figure out how to utilize Mahinmi effectively.

Washington lacks real rim protection and Mahinmi will provide that, as long as he’s able to stay on the court.

Wall controls game with passing and Beal finishes with scoring

Players that reach a certain level of greatness eventually add multiple dimensions to their game.

When he first entered the NBA, John Wall was just a hyper point guard with insane court vision. But now, he’s learned how to control the pace of the game. Even when he’s not scoring, Wall dictates how the opposing defense will operate. Chris Paul is the only other point guard in the league that has the ability.

Wall had 9 assists at halftime and finished with 12 total. He made just 7 of his 24 shot attempts, but his court general-like style had the Wizards running a coherent offense.

His backcourt mate, Bradley Beal, scored 31 points, including a clutch layup and free throws that ended the game. Beal scored off the dribble, but also seemed to emphasize 3-point shooting – something he struggled to do in the past.

Extra take: Otto is truly a jack of all trades

Otto Porter scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds – none of which were worthy of a highlight, but just as important.

The officials swallowed their whistles late in the game, but Porter came up with multiple key offensive rebounds, leading to baskets. Without his hustle on the glass, the Washington Wizards would’ve suffered their most disappointing loss of the season.

Washington will return home to face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

