WASvsCHI Injury Report: Will Compton Questionable

After being inactive for the first time this season on Monday, Redskins linebacker and defensive captain Will Compton could return this week. He is one of seven players listed as questionable.

The Washington Redskins will travel to Chicago for their Week 16 matchup with the Bears at Soldier Field with cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion) and safety Su’a Cravens ruled out for the game.

Additionally, linebacker Will Compton (knee), tight end Jordan Reed (shoulder), defensive end Chris Baker (ankle), linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (elbow), linebacker Terence Garvin (illness), quarterback Colt McCoy (illness) and tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) are questionable for the contest.

Dunbar suffered a concussion during the Redskins loss to the Panthers on Monday, and with uncertainty about his playing status this week the team signed Dashaun Phillips to the active roster from the practice squad.

Phillips started the first two games this season for the Redskins, but a hamstring injury sidelined him for a few weeks before two stints on the practice squad and a weekend on the active roster during Washington’s weekend in Arizona earlier this month.

Cravens, meanwhile, did not practice again this week as he continues to deal with an upper arm injury that removed him from the Redskins’ Week 14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after just two defensive plays.

As for Compton, he missed Monday’s game against the Panthers but is progressing from his injury and even took some reps during unit drills during Thursday’s practice session.

“They feel comfortable where I’m at and feel like I should be ready to go,” Compton said. “I feel like I’m ready to go, so it’s their call. I know I’m going to feel good come Saturday, and I’ve worked my tail off to try and get back.”

If Compton once again can’t go, the Redskins will rely on Martrell Spaight for another start.

“I took a lot from the game,” Spaight said of his start against the Panthers. “Couple of key points I felt like I stayed poised, put the defense in right situations. I know I need to work on my dropping, getting in and out of breaks and just learning that the game is made and won by small things. One small mistake can turn into a big situation and you know just make sure I had to go out there and be fine-tuned.”

Reed, of course, has been dealing with a Grade 3 shoulder separation he suffered on Thanksgiving over the last few weeks.

The fourth-year tight end missed the Redskins’ trip to take on the Cardinals but has appeared in the last two games, although clearly not at full health as he has a combined two catches for 16 yards

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said on Thursday that he still thinks there’s a possibility that Reed could play against the Bears. During the team’s victory over Chicago last season, Reed burned the Bears’ defense for nine catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

While Kerrigan is dealing with an elbow sprain, he still has yet to miss a start during his six seasons in Washington.

The Purdue product – who was named to his second Pro Bowl this season – was limited in practices this week, but believes he’ll be able to play against a Bears offense that is now led by Matt Barkley.

“It’s kind of crazy watching them, because they don’t look like a 3-11 team on film,” Kerrigan said. “They fly to the ball offensively, they’re really physical, they got good offensive line and good skills players. It’s definitely a matchup, it will be tough. It will be a tough matchup for us.”