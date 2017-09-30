WASvsKC Injury Report: Jordan Reed Questionable

The Washington Redskins enter Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with six players listed as questionable and Ty Nsekhe ruled out.

The Washington Redskins head into Monday night’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs with running back Rob Kelley (rib), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) tight end Jordan Reed (rib/sternum), linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder), linebacker Will Compton (ankle) and safety D.J. Swearinger (hamstring) as questionable.

Additionally, tackle Ty Nskehe has been ruled out after having surgery this week on a core muscle injury.

Kelley was not active last week after initially suffering the rib injury in the second quarter of Washington’s Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The running back was limited in practices throughout the week but said he’s been testing the injury a little bit more this week. He’s been wearing a protective vest, too, as he tries to play through the pain.

With Kelley sidelined against the Oakland Raiders, the Redskins went to Samaje Perine as the starting running back with Chris Thompson continuing his breakout season with 188 yards from scrimmage. Mack Brown was also active for the first time this season as he recorded 27 rushing yards on six carries.

If Kelley can’t play for a second straight week, the Redskins will look to Perine to carry the load with Thompson sprinkling in production on his offensive reps.

“It was just a matter of me gaining confidence in myself to be honest with you,” Thompson said of his season to date. “I think that’s been the biggest thing I’ve had to battle with — my confidence — a lot. It’s been shaky my first few years, just kind of unsure of myself as an athlete because of the injuries and things that I have to overcome. Now, I’m more confident in my game and what I can do. It just had a lot to do with everything I did in the offseason as well. I’ve been given opportunities and I’ve been able to just show my coaches on a daily basis, dating back to OTA’s, that I could do more and, as far as route running, that I could run a lot of the routes that the receivers do.

“Coach Gruden has gotten way more comfortable with me and he’s just been able to open a lot of things up and just give me more opportunity.”

Reed, meanwhile, could return this week after also suffering injuries in the team’s win against the Rams.

The Pro Bowl tight end is confident he can play Monday evening as he’s been regaining strength and functionality in his core. As he’s been limited in practices recently, Reed’s worked with the wide receivers during individual drills.

“We do similar drills with tight ends but last week they did some different things and I was able to put that into my repertoire,” Reed said. “They just do more footwork stuff. We’ll [the tight ends] do blocking things and mix it in, while they’re just focusing on route-running.”

In his place last week, 12-year veteran Vernon Davis recorded five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Even though he’s 33 years old now, the Redskins can rely on Davis if Reed needs another week to recover.

“He’s the most impressive guy I’ve been around really as far as taking care of his body, and whatever he’s doing, he needs to tell all our young guys to do it because he’s amazing,” Gruden said. “Just out here [on Thursday], he’s running around like a 20-year-old kid. …He’s just one of those guys you look forward to seeing every day and then you watch him practice and it’s always hard and effective. Great guy, great player.”

As for Foster, he did not play last week after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Los Angeles. Despite the injury, the seven-year veteran was able to secure the game-sealing interception.

The University of Washington product said he’s been taking things day-by-day but is optimistic about his prospects of playing Monday evening.

“I’m always thinking I’m really close,” Foster said. “I feel like I always want to play, but at the end of the day they’ve got to protect me from myself, pull me back when I need to because I would let it go either way. It’s coming along well.”

Swearinger was a new addition to the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury. He was limited Friday but did not participate during Saturday’s practice session.