WASvsLAR Injury Report: Josh Doctson Questionable

The Redskins enter Sunday’s game against the Rams with second-year wide receiver Josh Doctson as they only player questionable as he deals with a hamstring injury.

The Washington Redskins head into Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at near full heath, as wide receiver Josh Doctson (hamstring) is the only player on the 53-man roster listed as questionable.

Doctson was limited in practice sessions throughout the week, although Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said his lightened workload was more of a precautionary measure.

A decision on his playing status for Sunday’s game, and how much he’ll play if active, will be determined following the team’s flight to Los Angeles and a walkthrough on Saturday.

“He’s just tight, you know, it’s not like it’s going to make him miss time or anything like that, but it could limit the amount of reps that he has,” Gruden said on Thursday. “I just know he’s got a tight hamstring. It happens. He runs a lot and, like I said, it’s not pulled so that’s a good thing. We’ve just got to make sure we manage it and make sure he gets it loose.”

Doctson had been limited some during training camp and preseason with the hamstring injury, but was healthy for last Sunday’s regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the second-year TCU product was not targeted on any of his 20 offensive snaps. While his 20 snaps were just the fourth most among wide receivers behind Terrelle Pryor Sr. , Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant , Gruden said it wasn’t because of a lack of readiness.

“I think it is something more that he has to perform and he has to play well to earn more playing time.” Gruden said. “You know, he hasn’t practiced a whole lot. Last year he didn’t practice a whole lot. This year, he has been in and out of the lineup a little bit. I think once he establishes himself as an everyday player, he is going to get the reps and he is going to prove that he is one of our top receivers. He’ll get more and more reps as the season goes on without a doubt, but he has got to earn that right like everybody does.”

Gruden added that the more plays Washington’s 2016 first-round pick will make on a consistent basis in practice will dictate how much he plays during games.

“The more plays he makes in practice, the more comfortable that Kirk [Cousins] will be, the more reps he is going to get and that is going to happen,” Gruden said. “It will happen. I know that will happen. Josh is a great receiver. Now it is just a matter of putting it day in and day out consistently, stacking days together one after another and then he will play plenty and get plenty of catches by the time the year is up.”

Washington will look to get more production through the passing attack this week after the Redskins managed just 240 yards through the air in their Week 1 loss to the Eagles.

Cousins’ lone touchdown pass was to running back Chris Thompson , but Pryor caught team-highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (66) while Grant had a breakout day with 61 receiving yards of his own.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, allowed less than 200 passing yards in a 46-9 thumping of the Indianapolis Colts. They also intercepted two of Scott Tolzien’s 18 attempts and returned them for touchdowns.