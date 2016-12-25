Watch 36-year-old Richard Jefferson dunk all over Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson

Richard Jefferson may be 36 years old, but you wouldn’t know it by watching a couple of the plays he made late in the Cavaliers’ 109-108 Christmas Day win over the Warriors.

Jefferson sneaked by Kevin Durant for a dunk, and then was given a technical foul for taunting after winking at KD after throwing it down.

But that was merely a warm-up act for Jefferson, who later got way up before getting a massive slam dunk to go over Golden State’s Klay Thompson.

The still photos are even more impressive:

These were the only two shots Jefferson made all day in 11 attempts, but they were impactful ones down the stretch.