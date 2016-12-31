Watch a 62-year-old make incredible save during Maple Leafs-Red Wings alumni game

Former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender is 62 and he has the goalie pads to prove it.

Check out the equipment Palmateer wore in Saturday’s alumni game between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs former stars.

And check out the stunning save Palmateer made on Tomas Holmstrom at Toronto’s BMO Field.

[embedded content]

The effort apparently got the best of Palmateer as first he had to be helped up, and then he received accolades as he headed off the ice.

Spectacular saves are nothing new to Palamateer, although this one happened decades ago.