Watch a high schooler call his shot, casually drain a half-court bucket

Steph Curry must be stopped. The man is rapidly corrupting this nation’s youth. Youngsters are now running free and draining casual jumpers from anywhere and everywhere on the basketball court. It has become the Wild West out there.

Here is Exhibit A:

That’s LaMelo Ball — younger brother of UCLA freshman star Lonzo Ball — pulling an absolutely absurd power move during a recent game. The younger Ball, who does just that for Chino Hills High School, received an inbounds pass before pointing at the center court line twice, indicating that he was calling his shot.

Incredibly, he followed through on the promise, pulling up and draining a casual jumper from half court. The crowd couldn’t believe it. Call it disrespectful or call it arrogant — and I’m not sure Ball’s coach particularly loved the shot selection — but you can’t argue with results.