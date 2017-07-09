WATCH: A.J. Ellis, Giancarlo Stanton blast clutch homers in 11th

By news@wgmd.com -
10

A.J. Ellis and Giancarlo Stanton both come through with clutch home runs in the 11th inning Sunday night.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

WATCH: A.J. Ellis, Giancarlo Stanton blast clutch homers in 11th

WATCH: A.J. Ellis, Giancarlo Stanton blast clutch homers in 11th

Just now

Andre Dawson recalls his favorite part of going to All-Star Games

Andre Dawson recalls his favorite part of going to All-Star Games

2 hours ago

Kevin Cash on victory: What a way to to go into the break

Kevin Cash on victory: What a way to to go into the break

3 hours ago

Steven Souza Jr.: It feels like we're all here for the same goal

Steven Souza Jr.: It feels like we’re all here for the same goal

3 hours ago

Chris Archer had a lot of fun in exciting win Sunday

Chris Archer had a lot of fun in exciting win Sunday

3 hours ago

Brad Miller was 'just trying to battle' with game-winning HR

Brad Miller was ‘just trying to battle’ with game-winning HR

3 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR