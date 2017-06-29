WATCH: Adam Kolarek makes MLB debut with sharp 1 1/3 innings

Tampa Bay Rays reliever Adam Kolarek makes his MLB debut Thursday night, dispatching the Pirates over 1 1/3 innings.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos Yzerman excited by potential he sees at Lightning’s development camp Jose Urena takes the hill as Marlins close out homestand Chris Archer sets sights on 3rd straight win All-Star Minute: Marlins’ Marcell Ozuna, Rays’ Corey Dickerson look for late votes Yzerman on Lightning practice facility renovations: ‘It will be state of the art’ All-Star Minuto del Mediodia: Algún Marlins, Rays comenzará en All-Star Game? More FOX Sports Florida Videos »