Alan Pulido’s first-half goal was all Mexico needed to beat Iceland in a friendly at Las Vegas’s Sam Boyd Stadium Wednesday night.

Pulido redirected a glancing header from six yards out off LA Galaxy star Giovani Dos Santos’s corner kick in the 21st minute, delivering the only goal in the 1-0 victory.

The result extended Mexico’s unbeaten streak to seven (5-0-2) since its 7-0 loss to Chile in the Copa America Centenario quarterfinals, a game that remains the only loss in the 18 matches since Juan Carlos Osorio took over as manager.

Because the game occurred outside of a FIFA international fixture date, the match featured largely second-choice squads for both teams. Mexico boasted an entirely Liga MX squad plus Dos Santos, while Iceland was missing a number of its regulars from the side that beat England in the Euro 2016 knockout stage and fell in the quarterfinals to host and eventual runner-up France.

Mexico, which sits second in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying Hexagonal with four points through two games, resumes its road to Russia in March, when it faces Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago.

