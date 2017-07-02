Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Alex Cobb makes a slick, sprawling grab off the mound Sunday afternoon against the Orioles.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
WATCH: Alex Cobb makes a sprawling grab off the mound
Just now
Rays look to sweep Orioles at Camden Yards
4 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Morrison and Souza Jr. smack back to back home runs
18 hours ago
Logan Morrison: ‘You just wanna be the best player you can be’
18 hours ago
Kevin Cash on big win: ‘It was kinda nice to not have a nail-biter’
18 hours ago
Jake Odorizzi: ‘I just need to pitch better’
19 hours ago