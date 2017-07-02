WATCH: Alex Cobb makes a sprawling grab off the mound

By news@wgmd.com -
14

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Alex Cobb makes a slick, sprawling grab off the mound Sunday afternoon against the Orioles.

