WATCH: Alex Cobb with a no-look, behind-the-back grab

By news@wgmd.com -
13

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Alex Cobb makes a no-look, behind-the-back grab on the mound against the Red Sox.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

WATCH: Alex Cobb with a no-look, behind-the-back grab

WATCH: Alex Cobb with a no-look, behind-the-back grab

15 mins ago

WATCH: Adeiny Hechavarria makes two unbelievable diving plays

WATCH: Adeiny Hechavarria makes two unbelievable diving plays

15 mins ago

All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock, Josephine check in from Play Ball Park

All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock, Josephine check in from Play Ball Park

15 mins ago

Marlins try to keep bats hot in Game 2 against Giants

Marlins try to keep bats hot in Game 2 against Giants

1 hr ago

Kelly Saco and Josephine get their own personal trading cards at Fan Fest

Kelly Saco and Josephine get their own personal trading cards at Fan Fest

2 hours ago

Learn more about the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum at Fan Fest

Learn more about the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum at Fan Fest

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR