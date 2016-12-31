Watch Amanda Nunes console Ronda Rousey after beating her at UFC 207

UFC star Amanda Nunes embodies the true meaning of the word champion.

Following her 48-second drubbing of Ronda Rousey at UFC 207, Nunes stopped in the middle of her much-deserved celebration laps to walk over and console a still dazed Rousey. “The Lioness” hugged Rousey, whose arms remained stuff at her sides while whispering words of encouragement.

Amanda Nunes consoles Ronda Rousey after her win. #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/Lw3mLBLW1g — Jonathan Bradley (@Jon__Bradley) December 31, 2016

Nunes, who defended her title for the first time on Friday night and won her fifth straight fight, says she felt for “Rowdy” after the devastating loss but knows the former champ has plenty of opportunities outside of the Octagon going forward.

“I talked to her like, ‘you did a lot for this sport, thank you so much, but now you can take time, rest and then maybe do something else,’” Nunes said at the post-fight press conference. “You don’t need to keep doing that. For what? She’s a millionaire already, why does she want to keep doing that? Keep hurting herself?

“Because I’m going to be the champion forever and she [has] to retire. Because she’s never going to get that anymore.”

The gesture of sportsmanship was a fantastic ending to a huge night for Nunes, who undoubtedly earned the biggest win of her career. But while she was kind enough not to rub the victory in Rousey’s face inside the Octagon, the former champ an unwelcome image waiting in her mentions on Twitter.