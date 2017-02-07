Watch an 8th grade basketball player with one arm nail a slam dunk

An eighth grade high school basketball player who was born without a right arm proved the Muhammad Ali phrase “impossible is nothing” recently by slam dunking a basketball during game action. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound eighth-grade student Trashaun Willis had done it once before, but here it happened when the cameras were rolling:

“They missed a shot then our coach called a timeout,” Willis told the Des Moines Register. “And we started celebrating.”

Willis scored 14 points in his team’s 41-31 win. Earlier in the game he tried to throw one down but it rimmed out.

“I had to try it again,” Willis said. “I went up and got it. And on the video, you can see me jumping around and going to my teammates, even as the game was going on.”

For an encore, Willis did this on Saturday — adding a little extra pizzazz this time: